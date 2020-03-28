Borough of Lewisburg limiting gatherings to 10 or less

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg Borough has become the first Valley municipality to formally order limited gatherings due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In a release, Borough Manager William Lowthert says the borough’s EMA Coordinator is limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. Lowthert says the emergency order was made based on continued observations of non-compliance from residents and visitors heeding warnings of excessive gatherings.

The order does exempt life-sustaiing business activities. Lowthert says Buffalo Valley Regional Police will be enforcing the order until April 21, which is the duration of the Disaster Emergency.

