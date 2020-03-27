BOP to Cong. Keller: Statute requires movement of inmates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Efforts to block the movement of outside federal prisoners into our area have not been successful.

After hearing complaints from US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) and now the Union County Commissioners and Evangelical Community Hospital, federal officials say the movement of inmates is required by statute and will continue. They say will include moving inmates from coronavirus infected prisons elsewhere, into previously uncontaminated federal prisons in the Valley. That includes the Lewisburg federal prison, and the prison at Allenwood, where one inmate has already been tested for the virus.

Congressman Keller says he is now working on introducing a bill as soon as next week… It would give the B-O-P the authority it needs to immediately halt inmate movement for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.