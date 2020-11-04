Bookvar: 50% of Pennsylvania mail-in ballots now counted

HARRISBURG – We’ve just reached the halfway point of counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, the outcome of which could go a long way to determining the U.S. Presidental election.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar says counting mail-in ballots is where they should be, “We are approaching 50% of mail-in ballots counted, which is great, but there are still millions of ballots left to be counted.”

Governor Tom Wolf says our Democracy is being tested, “This is a stress test of the ideals upon which this country was founded. The basic rule of one person, one vote, that still carries, and it has to carry here. Our democracy has withstood challenges before and for over 200 years, we’ve upheld and strengthened our commitment to basic fairness and due process.”

Governor Wolf also says the state will make sure every vote is counted no matter how long it takes, “We all will vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania. Every Pennsylvania can have confidence in the outcome of this election due to the diligence of the county election officials and the hard work of Secretary Bookvar and her folks at the Department of State.”

Secretary Bookvar says the state is also continuing to prepare for possible litigation from the Trump Administration, using in-house and outside attorneys, and State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.