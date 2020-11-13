Boockvar: Counting of all ballots near completion

HARRISBURG – The counting of all ballots in Pennsylvania is just about done. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says the canvass by counties of ballots cast in the November 3 general election is nearing completion, and she says; based on the unofficial results, there will be no state mandated recount. She says more than 6.8 million votes have been counted.

Boockvar says higher numbers of provisional ballots were cast this year due to new laws and procedures created from Act 77 of 2019 and Act 12 of 2020. As of midday Friday, approximately 40,000 provisional ballots cast have been counted or partially counted. Over 28,000 military and overseas ballots have been cast and this past Tuesday was the deadline for those ballots.