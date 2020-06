BLOOMSBURG – Authorities found the body of a 27-year-old Mount Carmel man, who went missing while kayaking in Columbia County. According to WBRE, Montour Township Police say the body was recovered around 7:15 a.m. Friday. The identity has not yet been released.

Rescuers began searching Wednesday afternoon in the Catawissa Area, using a helicopter, divers and several rescue boats. Reports had indicated the man may have fallen from his boat.