Body found in river in 2018 identified as missing Bloomsburg man

SUNBURY— A body that was found in the Susquehanna River a year ago has been identified as a missing man from Bloomsburg. Northumberland County Coroner, James Kelley, says DNA testing shows the deceased male has been positively identified as 78-year old, Wayne Leonard Mowery, of Bloomsburg. Mowery had been missing since October 2017 and his body was found on Zeigler Island in the Susquehanna River near Dalmatia in June of 2018.

No foul play is suspected and the cause of death was attributed to drowning. Bloomsburg Police Department, Mahoning Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police were involved in that investigation.