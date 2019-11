DANVILLE – A person was found dead Friday morning inside an apartment in Danville. The Daily Item reports Montoursville state police arrived at an apartment on Mill Street in Danville around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells The Daily Item the individual was found on the third floor of the building across from a drug store. Lynn said a building maintenance person made the discovery. Lynn told The Daily Item there is no danger to the public.