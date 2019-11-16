Bob Zimmerman Jr. to be named Citizen of the Year

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year banquet is Robert Zimmerman Jr.

In a release, the Rotary tells us Zimmerman has been a leader in our community for over 50 years. Beginning with his military service, first as a Marine and then as an Army Reservist, Bob has been active in many civic

organizations. Those include Zion Lutheran Church, Susquehanna University, the United Way, Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sunbury Area Community Foundation, SRI, SPARC and Masonic Lodge.

Beginning in 1976, Bob worked at his family business, Zimmerman’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Truck where he took pride in treating his customers and employees as part of his family.

The Sunbury Rotary Club each year honors an individual who they feel exemplifies the Rotary motto of ‘service above self.’The ceremony will take place December 5 at The Packer House in Sunbury.