Bloomsburg woman charged with arson after 2018 fire

SUNBURY – A Bloomsburg woman was charged with arson and threatening to slit the throat of a woman in Northumberland County more than a year ago.

According to The Daily Item, State Police charged 33-year-old Amy Dreese with felony arson, risking a catastrophe, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Dreese was arrested and arraigned Friday morning.

The fire and the assault occurred in the Montandon area November 2018. State police say a dispute at a trailer home led to the fire and the assault charges. Bail is set at $150,000 and she’s jailed in the Northumberland County Prison.