Bloomsburg University students protest racism on campus

BLOOMSBURG – After a video surfaced, made by a fellow student, some Bloomsburg University students voiced their concerns.

Around 500 Bloomsburg students protested racism on campus Wednesday. Many of them displayed signs that said, ‘No hate’ as they marched around campus. This comes after a video surfaced of a student used racist language while acting out a slave auction. Media reports say the student worked in the university’s athletic department.

The university says the student has been fired from the campus job and as a student, faces a future ‘code of conduct’ hearing that could result in additional punishment. The university issued statements on its social media and via email reiterating their position on racially sensitive incidents.