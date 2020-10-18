Bloomsburg University starting spring semester February 1

BLOOMSBURG – The spring semester at Bloomsburg University won’t start until February, but it will stick with the same staggered schedule as it did for the fall, due to the pandemic. Bloomsburg has announced its spring semester will beginning Monday, February 1, 2021.

As there was in the fall, there will be three sessions within the one semester. Classes will be offered in a traditional 14-week semester, as well as two, seven-week sessions. There is no spring break this year and the semester will end May 7. Spring commencement is currently scheduled for May 15. Across all three spring sessions, Bloomsburg says it will offer approximately 60% of its classes remotely, 15% blended, and 25% face-to-face.