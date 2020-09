BLOOMSBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase at Bloomsburg University. On Friday, 31 additional cases were reported among students, bringing the total number of cases to 247, since the University opened in August.

Two employees also tested positive for coronavirus. Students who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to go home to recover and quarantine. Bloomsburg University is now online only, but students are still living in dorms on and off campus.