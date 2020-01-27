Bloomsburg native to manage the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

WILKES-BARRE – A Bloomsburg native will be the new manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders baseball team. The New York Yankees announced that Doug Davis has been selected as the manager of the team for 2020.

The 57-year-old Davis graduated from Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg in 1982. He played college ball at North Carolina State University before being drafted by the California Angels in 1984. Davis played professionally for 12 years, making his Major League debut for the Angels in 1988. He retired from his playing career in 1995.

Davis has been working for the RailRiders in a variety of roles over the last three years. The Yankees announced his promotion to manager of the team on Monday.