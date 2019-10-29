Bloomsburg football to forfeit playoff game with Mount Carmel

BLOOMSBURG – More turmoil surrounding high school football in the Valley. According to the District 4 Twitter page, the Bloomsburg High School football team will forfeit their first round district playoff game to Mount Carmel. District 4 officials say Bloomsburg is forfeiting due to not being able to field a team.

According to media reports, Panthers head coach Kevin Seabrooks was relieved of his duties earlier this month, after a 2-5 start to the season. Bloomsburg Athletic Director Chris Malatesta told the Press-Enterprise the unusual move was made because of ‘irreparable damage to the team.’ WKOK has reached out to Malatesta for comment.

The game was scheduled for Friday night at Mount Carmel. Mount Carmel will now face the winner of Troy and Line Mountain in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals next week.