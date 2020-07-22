Bloomsburg Fair: “Maybe it’s not the right time to have the fair…”

BLOOMSBURG — Officials with the Bloomsburg Fair continue to weigh their options before making a final decision on whether or not to host the annual fair this year. In a news conference Tuesday, they were asked about people not wearing masks at a firemen’s carnival held over the weekend on the fairgrounds.

Superintendent of Grandstand, Brian Wawroski, says the carnival served as a learning experience in determining if or how to hold the Fair this year, “We’re going to take that under advisement, if you will, that’s kind of why we were happy to have this carnival. Despite the ending, it was a success and we’re going to take that back to the board and review it. Maybe it’s not the right time to have the fair this year, we don’t know that yet. We’re going to make a decision in the next week or so.”

Fair Board President, Randy Karschner, says he’s not sure they have enough people to enforce a mask rule, “We had all the signs posted, we asked the people to social distance and to wear their mask. The signs were all over the ground but nobody took initiative to walk around and force everybody to put their mask on, which I think would be very hard to do.”

Fair officials set an August 1st deadline to make their decision and Karschner says, they are holding out as long as they can, “The vendors need time to order their product, but not too much time, we don’t want them to order their product if we have to shut down. But again, the rules changed last Thursday and they could change again this Thursday, so that’s a lot of it. We can’t really write the gameplan yet because the goal posts keep moving.”

The Fair is set to take place September 25 through October 3. Officials also apologized for a controversial Facebook post where a man dressed as a woman in the carnival’s dunk tank, parodied Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.