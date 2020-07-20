Bloomsburg Fair Dr. Levine dunking Facebook post getting social media backlash

BLOOMSBURG – The Bloomsburg Fair is facing criticism after sharing a Facebook post with photos that looked like a man dressed as a woman, as poking fun at Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. The post stems from a Fireman’s Relief Carnival that was held on the fairgrounds over the weekend. One of the activities there was a dunk tank, where someone, who looks like a male in the photos, dressed up as Dr. Levine.

The post, which the fair has since taken down said, ‘Dr. Levine? Thank you, you were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you :)’

The post has since received tons of backlash on its Facebook page from sharing more carnival photos from over the weekend. A call to the fair from WKOK has not yet been returned.