Drill at Bloomsburg University with simulated gunfire

BLOOMSBURG – A training drill will be taking place at Bloomsburg University today (Wednesday) between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Bloomsburg University Director of Communication Tom McGuire tells us a Run, Fight, Hide training exercise will occur and in the afternoon around 1 p.m., there will be simulated gunfire.

This is just a training exercise and residents are urged not to call 911. If local residents have concerns during the exercise, please call Bloomsburg University Police Department at 570-389-2211.