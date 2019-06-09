Black bear found in Harrisburg: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/9/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a black bear found in midtown Harrisburg, about a mile from the state Capitol, was captured and will be relocated. Emergency broadcasts indicated a few sightings Saturday before the young male climbed a tree in a yard. The bear it was as high as the second-story windows of the century-old row homes.

Officer Jeff Kawich of the Pennsylvania Game Commission says bears make their way into Harrisburg two to three times a year, most often in early summer. He says the 100-pound animal is a year or so old and probably left his mother only recently. The bear was tranquilized. Officials plan to locate him about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north in the mountains, where he will hopefully take to the area — and not wander into any more cities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new survey found the opioid overdose antidote spray naloxone wasn’t in stock in a majority of Philadelphia pharmacies, and the shortage was greatest in areas with the most fatal opioid overdoses. The research published Friday in JAMA Network Open found the drug was available in about a third of pharmacies and a prescription was often required.

Pennsylvania established a standing order in 2015 that allows anyone to obtain naloxone without a prescription.

Researchers say many communities are at risk because access to the drug remains a work in progress.

City and state officials have worked since the 2017 survey to get the drug into the hardest-hit areas in Philadelphia. A new city ordinance requires pharmacies to keep the drug in stock, and officials plan to check compliance this summer.

COATSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Lockheed Martin expects to close its Sikorsky helicopter facility in Coatesville by the end of this year. The facility’s 465 employees were notified about the decision Wednesday. The company plans to relocate the plant’s production work to other Lockheed Martin sites and hopes to move many of the affected employees to other Lockheed Martin facilities.

In a statement issued Thursday, the company said it made “the difficult decision” due to the multiyear slump in the rotorcraft industry and the need to balance footprint and workforce with customer and requirements.

Major programs at the plant included Sikorsky’s S-92 and S-76D helicopter completion work, as well as Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program modifications and upgrades.

DEER LAKE, Pa. (AP) — The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Muhammad Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration. The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday as a shrine to his life and career. Ali bought the wooded property in 1972 and installed 18 buildings, including a gym, dining hall, mosque, visitors’ cabins and horse barn.

It was there that Ali prepared for his epic bouts against George Foreman and Joe Frazier. California real estate investor Mike Madden, son of retired broadcaster and NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, bought the camp shortly after Ali’s 2016 death. He spent hundreds of thousands to restore it. He says his aim was to save an important part of Ali’s legacy.

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday with the annual Trooping the Color parade, a traditional display of British pageantry at its very best. About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats marched past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster. Royals taking part included Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — who appeared in her first public outing since giving birth to their son, Archie, to watch the birthday fly-past of military aircraft.

Baby Archie did not appear, but another young royal almost stole the queen’s limelight when he made his debut on Buckingham Palace’s balcony. One-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, waved frantically at the first of the helicopters in the show. The queen marks her birthday twice a year — an official ceremony is always held in June, in hopes of holding the parade in good weather. Her actual birthday, on April 21, is usually celebrated with close family only.

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Police who surrounded a house in eastern Texas because they thought they had a burglary in progress found a deer instead. The homeowner called Lufkin police early Thursday after she heard glass breaking. The woman hid in a closet and realized she had left her weapon in the kitchen. Officers were worried it could end up in the hands of the suspect.

Video posted on Facebook shows officers entering the home, yelling, “Police! Let me see your hands!” Police say as the officers rounded a corner, they came “face to face with one very frightened doe.” An officer shouted “It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer!” The officers used chairs to shoo the deer out the door.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament. On WKOK And WKOK.com, we’ll have a ‘best of’ Meet the Press. ABC’s “This Week” — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out six in his first career complete game, Jay Bruce got another big hit and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1. Pivetta allowed six hits in his third start since his demotion to the minors. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phils wrap up the weekend set this afternoon at 1:05 on 1070 AM. Coverage begins at 12:30.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sir Winston rallied to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset. Sir Winston took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth. The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

——— INTERLEAGUE Final Arizona 6 Toronto 0 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Tampa Bay 9 Boston 2 Final Texas 10 Oakland 5 Final Chi White Sox 2 Kansas City 0 Final Baltimore 4 Houston 1 Final Cleveland 8 N-Y Yankees 4 Final Detroit 9 Minnesota 3 Final Boston 5 Tampa Bay 1 Final Texas 3 Oakland 1 Final L-A Angels 12 Seattle 3 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 1 Final Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 3 Final Atlanta 1 Miami 0 Final L-A Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2 Final Chi Cubs 9 St. Louis 4 Final N-Y Mets 5 Colorado 3 Final Washington 4 San Diego 1 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final L.A. Sparks 89 Minnesota 85 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Dallas 2 San Jose 2 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Arizona at Toronto 1:07 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Houston 2:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Texas 3:05 p.m. Seattle at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m. Colorado at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Washington at San Diego 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Boston at St. Louis 8:00 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Connecticut at Atlanta 3:00 p.m. Las Vegas at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m. Dallas at Washington 3:00 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana 4:00 p.m. Seattle at Chicago 6:00 p.m.

