Black bear, ‘Dillan’ officially heading out of sportsman club

MILLMONT – PETA officials have announced an Asiatic black bear who had been held at the Union County Sportsman Club while suffering through health problems is leaving. According to a release from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the bear named ‘Dillan’ is now en route to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

The move comes after we told you actor Alec Baldwin sent a letter on PETA’s behalf to Governor Tom Wolf, pointing out the USDA had continued to cite the club for numerous violations.

Dillan had been suffering from obesity and a dental disease while housed at the club. Club officials had claimed the bear was fine and refused to meet with PETA, before apparently agreeing to move the bear to Colorado last week.

The sanctuary offered to transport Dillan and provide him with lifelong care at no cost to the club owners. While PETA officials are happy the bear is moving to what they deem a safer place, they said Dillan still has a long road to recovery.