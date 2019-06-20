Bill shortening eviction notices moves to state House

HARRISBURG – A bill that would shorten the time frame for evictions will now be considered by the state house. State officials have announced House Bill 71, which was co-sponsored by former Valley state representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), was passed in the House Urban Affairs committee.

The bill would change the state’s landlord laws to shorten the time frame for an eviction to occur. Currently, a landlord who does not appeal an eviction has 21 days before he/she is granted possession of the property. The legislation would reduce that time frame to 12 days.

The United Way of PA has concerns about what it will mean for many Pennsylvania households who may fall on difficult financial times. The organization will be circulating an opposition letter to the full House when they return to the district.