Bill French, Valley businessman, working to buy Wood-Mode

MIDDLEBURG — Bill French, owner of Professional Building Systems in Middleburg is the buyer who hopes to complete a deal for Wood-Mode assets in the weeks ahead. In a phone interview Friday afternoon, he told us, he and Wood-Mode have signed a letter of intent and he plans to start a new cabinet manufacturing company.

On the newsline, he said within three weeks, they hope to have an asset purchase agreement ready for signing, and from there, production can begin. As soon as next week, he says he’ll be in touch with dealers with more details about getting already manufactured cabinets for existing orders and completing work in progress.

Eventually, as hiring starts slowly, he says 200 workers will be a benchmark in the months ahead, and up to 500 workers is a level they could achieve. He said it seems unlikely they would have more than 900 workers as the company did in the past but it is possible. He noted, what a high quality workforce he is hiring, “They are good people and great workers.”

French says he is going to be the owner of the company, but would welcome investors. The purchase price is not being disclosed as he works with the Great Rock Capital company on financing.