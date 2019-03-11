Biking starting to benefit the Valley in many ways

LEWISBURG – Riding bicycles is becoming increasingly popular for local residents, but it’s also helping to grow The Valley’s economy. Andrew Miller is the Executive Director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. He says biking is becoming one of the biggest tourism draws across the nation, including our area.

“When you look at the demographic of cycling tourists, they tend to be around 52 years old, cycling is something they really enjoy. When they’re doing a trip with their cycles and want to explore the area, they are looking at the natural amenities, the scenic beauty, so when you look at everything we have available, we’re primed in attracting this audience.”

Additionally, drivers around here are growing in their respect of other means of transportation, including biking and walking. Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Elm Street Manager Samantha Pearson, “We are getting, in spite of all the trucks going down Market Street, people saying, ‘Wow, people are really stopping for us at the crosswalks.’ It doesn’t mean everyone assumes everyone stops, but it does seem to be happening more than it did 10 years ago.”

You can hear more about biking from Pearson and Miller from a recent WKOK Sunrise show that is available on the WKOK Podcast page. The visitors bureau also has a new outdoor recreation guide for The Valley – you can get more information on that at www.visitcentralpa.org.