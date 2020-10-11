Biden hits Trump on economy in critical stop in Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — With the backdrop of a union facility in a key battleground county of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reports that Joe Biden on Saturday blistered President Donald Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters who helped flip the Rust Belt to the Republican column four years ago.

“Anyone who actually does an honest day’s work sees him and his promises for what they are,” Biden told a masked, socially distanced crowd at a training facility for plumbers and other tradespeople.

The Associated Press reports Biden went on to say, “The president can only see the world from Park Avenue. I see it from Scranton and Claymont. Y’all see it from Erie.”

The Democratic challenger has hammered Trump on the economy in recent weeks, from sweeping indictments of how the president has downplayed the novel coronavirus and its economic fallout to a withering personal contrast between Biden’s middle-class upbringing with that of the multimillionaire’s son and self-proclaimed billionaire.

Biden used the stop at the training facility to show off his knowledge of apprentice programs and underscored the role that tradespeople play in the larger economy.