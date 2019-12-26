BeSMART Group with gun safety and other tips for the holidays

SUNBURY – A division of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” is out with their reminders about home safety, which is a particularly timely message during the holidays. The BeSMART group is promoting gun safety and other messages of caution in families and homes.

Mary Markle is a Team Leader for the BeSMART group and was on WKOK Sunrise recently to discuss their local group, “BeSMART is a program by Moms Demand Action and it is, bring together parents and all adults really who are concerned about kids, guns and safety…Simple acronym, ‘SMART, is Secure, Model, Ask, Recognize and Tell.”

Shari Jacobsen talks about the ultimate goal for the group, “Common sense gun legislation is definitely one of our main goals as an organization, but it’s always under the umbrella of keeping Americans safe from gun violence.”

You can hear more about Moms Demand Action and the BeSMART group and the many aspects of their child and home safety message–on the WKOK Podcast page. Markle and others visit local groups, churches, civic organization, doing outreach and spreading the word about safety. You can contact them via email, and we have that address at WKOK.com.