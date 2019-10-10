Berwick’s Crispin Field ready to host Shikellamy-Holy Redeemer

BERWICK – Berwick’s Crispin Field is ready to go for Friday night’s high school football matchup between Shikellamy and District 2’s Holy Redeemer. Crispin Field is hosting the game as a halfway travel point for both teams. Berwick Athletic Director Bo Orlando tells us normal operations will be in place for concessions and parking. Orlando tells us those attending the game can enter the stadium through the Vine Street or Mulberry Street parking lots. He also says normal concessions will be open.

Orlando also tells us Holy Redeemer coach Tyson Kelly is a Berwick graduate. Orlando says he’s been working with AD’s from both Shikellamy and Holy Redeemer to work out plans for Friday’s game. He tells us he thinks the game was always a great idea, and the school is excited to host the game.

If you can’t make it up to Berwick for the game, we’ll have it for you on WKOK and WKOK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. with Kevin Herr and ‘The Chief’ Dave Ritchie. The Braves were due to play Southern Columbia this week, before the PHAC allowed the schedule change after nearly two weeks of decision making. Southern Columbia will be at Wyoming Area out of District 2 Friday at 7 p.m.