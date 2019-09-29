Berks County investigates deaths of two children; AP PA Headlines, Sports Scores, & Schedules

AP PA Headlines 9/29/19

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Berks County are investigating the deaths of a boy and girl who were found unconscious in a home last week. Few details have emerged in the deaths of 8-year-old Connor Snyder and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder. The children were found unconscious last Monday in a home in Albany Township, about 10 miles west of Allentown.

They were pronounced dead Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Pennsylvania state police said the children died from injuries sustained Monday. They didn’t give details Friday on the nature of their injuries or whether anyone will be charged in their deaths. Autopsy results are pending. Connor Snyder attended Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School in the Kutztown Area School District.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The last victim compensation funds at Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses are closing as lawmakers plunge back into a years-old fight over whether to let long-ago victims of child sexual abuse sue perpetrators and institutions. It’s more than a year after a landmark grand jury report accused church officials of hushing up abuse.

Victim compensation funds in Philadelphia, Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh will close Monday to applications. The Senate will hold a hearing Wednesday with testimony from victims, constitutional scholars and others. Based on partial information available from the dioceses so far, fund administrators have offered or paid more than $35 million to roughly 240 people. Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg-based lawyer, says that’s far less than what dioceses would have paid if faced with the threat of a lawsuit.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Poignant New Year for Jewish community scarred by massacre. There will be some differences and some constants over the coming days as a Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh observes Rosh Hashana for the first time since three members were among 11 people killed by a gunman nearly a year ago.

The man who last year blew the New Light congregation’s shofar for the Jewish New Year was among those killed. In the place of Richard Gottfried will be Rabbi Jonathan Perlman.

Perlman’s wife says the congregation plans no changes in the substance of its services over the two-day holiday that starts Sunday evening. Leaders of the Tree of Life synagogue’s three congregations have been planning for commemorations Oct. 27 to mark the year since the massacre. The leaders say they plan to return eventually to the Tree of Life synagogue to worship there regularly. No date has been set.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia school official says a student brought weed laced snacks to school and handed them out to more than a dozen students. Charletta Zeigler, principal at West Oak Lane Charter School, says she called police Friday after students reported the incident. Philadelphia police say the student gave laced “Rice Crispies” treats to at least 15 other students, who were medically evaluated at the K-8 charter school.

Zeigler says the students were released to their parents after being evaluated. She adds the individuals were between the ages of 11 and 13 and that some of the students had been posting on social media Thursday, preluding to their plan to eat the snacks. Officials did not say whether the student would be charged, saying it was “still early in the investigation.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund. The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges. At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

VATICAN CITY (AP) _ Pope Francis has warned diplomats, bankers and tech company executives that digital development such as artificial intelligence may increase social inequality without an ethical evaluation of their contribution to the common good. Francis addressed a Vatican conference today that brought government envoys and Facebook and Google representatives together with philosophers, physicists and ethicists. The three-day gathering is the latest evidence of the Vatican wanting a place in the debate over the prospects and perils of artificial intelligence and that key decision-makers are seeking its views on the topic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Schiff; Steve Scalise, R-La.; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon on Sunday. ABC’s “This Week” — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “Fox News Sunday” —White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Jeffries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils wrap up their season today on WKOK facing the Marlins. The game is at 2:30pm today while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here is the full Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation schedule:

Sunday

Phillies on 1070am WKOK at 2:30 pm hosting the Marlins for their last game of the season

NFL: Dallas at New Orleans on WKOK at 7:30pm

Monday

NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on WKOK 7:30pm

Pittsburgh Steelers host the Bengals 6:15pm Monday on 100.9 The Valley

High School scores:

Sayre Area 42, Columbia-Montour 0

Lewisburg 31, Bloomsburg 10

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 10 Cleveland 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Final Baltimore 9 Boston 4 Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3 Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game) Final Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1 Final Texas 9 N-Y Yankees 4 Final Oakland 1 Seattle 0 Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0 Final Philadelphia 9 Miami 3 Final N-Y Mets 3 Atlanta 0 Final Chi Cubs 8 St. Louis 6 Final Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 Innings) Final Arizona 6 San Diego 5 Final Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 Innings)

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (6)Oklahoma 55 Texas Tech 16 Final (8)Wisconsin 24 Northwestern 15 Final (20)Michigan 52 Rutgers 0 Final (14)Iowa 48 Middle Tennessee 3 Final (23)Texas A&M 31 Arkansas 27 Final (1)Clemson 21 North Carolina 20 Final (10)Notre Dame 35 (18)Virginia 20 Final (25)Michigan St. 40 Indiana 31 Final (17)Washington 28 (21)Southern Cal 14 Final (2)Alabama 59 Mississippi 31 Final (9)Florida 38 Towson 0 Final (22)UCF 56 UConn 21 Final Oklahoma St. 26 (24)Kansas St. 13 Final (7)Auburn 56 Mississippi St. 23 Final (5)Ohio St. 48 Nebraska 7 Final (19)Utah 38 Washington St. 13

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland at Washington 3:05 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Boston 3:05 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Texas 3:05 p.m. Houston at L-A Angels 3:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto 3:07 p.m. Detroit at Chi White Sox 3:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle 3:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 3:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 3:05 p.m. L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 3:05 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia 3:05 p.m. Atlanta at N-Y Mets 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona 3:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at St. Louis 3:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore 1 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami 1 p.m. Oakland at Indianapolis 1 p.m. Tennessee at Atlanta 1 p.m. Washington at N-Y Giants 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Arizona 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at Denver 4:25 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans 8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Washington 3 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Toronto FC at Chicago 5 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus 5 p.m. Atlanta at Montreal 5 p.m. New York City FC at New England 5 p.m. D.C. United at New York 5 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose 7:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved