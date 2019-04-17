Benton tornado upgraded to EF-2, 100 mph winds recorded in Montour County

STATE COLLEGE – A tornado that touched down in Benton, Columbia County has been determined to be more significant than originally reported. The National Weather Service in State College has upgraded the tornado to an EF-2, with winds estimated at 115 mph.

The tornado is now thought to have traveled 3.8 miles, and had a maximum width of 300 yards. The National Weather Service made that determination Tuesday, and says still only two injuries have been reported.

Also Tuesday, weather service officials also determined straight-line winds of 100-105 mph produced damage in Montour County. They say it occurred near Limestoneville early Monday morning. Weather officials say one single-family home and two barns were damaged. No injuries were reported, however.

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds are generally any wind not associated with rotation. That’s used mainly to differentiate them from tornadic winds. In total, four tornadoes have been confirmed in Columbia, Union, Sullivan, and Warren Counties, which include 2 EF-2 tornadoes, and 2 EF-1 tornadoes.