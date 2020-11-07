Beavertown woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Beavertown woman is dead following a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15 and Eleventh Avenue in Shamokin Dam Friday afternoon. Shamokin Dam police say Marlene Fama of Lewisburg turned left from the turning lane to cross onto Eleventh Avenue and pulled in front of a motorcycle being driven by Aimee Auman, who was traveling south on 11 and 15.

Auman, who’s age was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Snyder County Coroner. Fama was treated and released from Evangelical Community Hospital. Traffic on Routes 11 and 15 was limited to a single lane in each direction following the 3 p.m. accident. The scene was clearned around 7:15 p.m.

Charges have not been filed and the investigation is continuing. Shamokin Dam police were assisted at the scene by state police, Selinsgrove police, the Snyder County District Attorney’s office, and the Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf fire departments.