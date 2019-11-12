Beavertown man wanted after police chase

BEAVER SPRINGS – Selinsgrove state police are looking for a Beavertown man who they say led them on a high-speed chase before crashing his car, fleeing on foot, and leaving an injured passenger behind. Selinsgrove troopers tell us the incident started just before 1 a.m. last Friday along Ridge Road in Spring Township, Snyder County.

Troopers tell us the attempted to stop 34-year-old Raymond Swartz after observing traffic violations. Troopers say Swartz failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and led them on a two-mile high speed chase. Swartz then crashed and fled on foot. Troopers also say two female passengers were in the vehicle at the time, one of them sustaining a minor injury.

Drugs and related drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Despite an extensive search, Swartz was not apprehended and a felony arrest warrant was obtained. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers at 570-374-8145.