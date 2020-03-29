More Counties to Stay at Home; AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 3/29/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf Saturday expanded his order for more residents to stay at home except for the most necessary travel. The governor’s office said Saturday that Wolf was expanding the order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included.

The order already covered three-fourths of the state’s 12.8 million residents. The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated “life-sustaining.” The measures aim to slow the spread of the virus and give hospitals time to increase staffing, equipment and bed space.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Severe weather in parts of western Pennsylvania prompted flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings — and for a time a tornado warning. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Saturday afternoon for parts of Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Lawrence, Butler, and Armstrong counties.

Weather officials warned of “wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail” with damage to trees and power lines expected to result in some power outages. A tornado warning issued for parts of Jefferson, Washington, Beaver and Allegheny counties expired as the threat diminished, but weather officials warned residents to expect large hail and damaging winds.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to veto a bill to provide potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks for petrochemical plants that use natural gas extracted in the state. In his veto message Friday, Wolf said he could support awarding an incentive like the one in the bill, but only after a thorough analysis of a proposed project.

The Republican-penned bill passed both GOP-controlled legislative chambers by veto-proof majorities in early February. It authorized the “energy and fertilizer manufacturing tax credit.” Wolf’s administration estimated the tax credit would be worth about $22 million annually per plant and expire at the end of 2050.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Hoda Kotb’s emotions got the best of her on the ‘Today’ show Friday, with the relentless reporting on the coronavirus story. She cried following her interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about fighting the virus there. Kotb worked in New Orleans in the 1990s. She was rescued by co-host Savannah Guthrie. Meanwhile, In other entertainment news Friday, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback for a good cause, the song reworked to teach good hygiene. Also, the Television Academy has adjusted its calendar ahead of the Emmy Awards following disruption from the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Edwards; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. Meet the Press airs at noon on WKOK and WKOK.com.

ABC’s “This Week” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Whitmer.

“Fox News Sunday” — Mnuchin; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health..

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports

DENVER (AP) — A second Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for COVID-19. The team says it was informed Friday night, and the unidentified player is in self-isolation. A statement from the Avalanche on Saturday says those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated. There are now four NHL players known to have tested positive, with the others coming from the Ottawa Senators.

UNDATED (AP) — A deal negotiated by Major League Baseball and the players doesn’t include details of what a reconfigured schedule would look like. The agreement calls for play to resume “as soon as is practicable” with a goal of completing “the fullest 2020 championship season and postseason that is economically feasible.” It also says there must be no legal restrictions on mass gathering and travel. The two sides agreed to consider playing past the usual end of the postseason in late October, even if it involves using neutral sites and domes.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks announced Dolan’s diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis. Dolan becomes the first NBA team owner to be known to have the virus.