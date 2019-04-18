Beaten New Jersey woman found in Selinsgrove released from hospital

SELINSGROVE – The woman at the heart of a Selinsgrove mystery—is out of the hospital and out of The Valley. The 46-year-old New Jersey woman, who was assaulted and found near the Susquehanna University campus, we’re told has been released from the hospital and went back to New Jersey.

Police say she was found badly beaten in Selinsgrove April 8. Selinsgrove borough police tell us despite numerous interviews, including one on Wednesday morning; she could provide no additional details on the incident.

The woman is still suffering from trauma induced memory loss, according to police. Officers are continuing their investigation, but have received no further leads on this case. She was found near campus after being assaulted, and her car was found near the other side of campus April 8.