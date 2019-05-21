Bear caught in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY – A rare cinnamon-colored black bear was captured by the state game commission in Snyder County recently–it has been released in Mifflin County.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook page, state game wardens caught the nuisance bear somewhere in Snyder County. They say they set up a trap after receiving reports of a nuisance bear getting into a chicken coop.

The game commission says the 332-pound male bear was seen in the trap last Thursday. The bear was then released in Rothrock State Forest in Mifflin County.