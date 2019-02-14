Bear attack victim released: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/14/19

MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — A woman who survived a bear attack outside her Pennsylvania home has been released from the hospital and says she feels lucky to have survived. Fifty-year-old Melinda LeBarron told PennLive.com by phone from her Muncy-area home Tuesday that she “shouldn’t even be here.” LeBarron was released last week from Geisinger Medical Center, where she was taken with head, hip and shoulder injuries after the Dec. 12 attack.

LeBarron said the bear attacked after her dog began to bark. It took her down quickly, bit her and rolled her nearly 90 yards (meters). Wildlife officials think the bear might have been a sow with cubs.

LeBarron managed to drag herself home and spent two weeks in the trauma unit in critical condition. The dog was also attacked but has recovered.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby says he “will never have remorse” for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of “a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge.”

Cosby’s stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual. Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

Features

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones must undergo a sworn deposition in the defamation case brought against him by family members of Sandy Hook school shooting victims. Discussions on Jones’ web show have called the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and lawsuits by families of eight victims and a first responder say they’ve been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The superior court judge also ruled yesterday that the families can depose several other defendants in the case, including those critical to Infowars’ business operations. Jones has defended the discussions on his show and says he too has cited First Amendment rights.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The mall outside Copenhagen, Denmark, that took down a wax statue of Michael Jackson has reversed the decision. The manager of the Roedovre (ROH’-dohv) Centrum Mall says it was an “overreaction” to remove the statue because Jackson has never been found guilty of any accusations against him. The mall had gotten about 15 complaints about the statue, which was part of an exhibit of famous people. The mall initially removed it to keep from offending anyone or setting it up to be vandalized. It was back in place yesterday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for public criticism of referees that included profanity. The penalty was announced Wednesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations. Embiid’s comments came at the end of his postgame interview following Philadelphia’s 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett says he’s mad that some have doubted his claims about being attacked outside his Chicago apartment last month. The actor who stars in the Fox drama “Empire” made the comments during an interview with ABC News that’s set to air Thursday on “Good Morning America.” A preview clip from the interview was posted online Wednesday.

Smollett says he was attacked Jan. 29 by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him. Chicago police have made no arrests and said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack.

The 36-year-old Smollett, who is black and openly gay, tells ABC News that he wonders how people could doubt him, adding that what he reported was the truth.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points, 14 rebounds and one flying leap over an award-winning actress into the crowd, and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Knicks their 18th straight loss with a 126-111 victory. Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Ben Simmons had 18 for the 76ers, who bounced back from their 112-109 home loss to Boston the previous night, sending themselves into the All-Star break with a 37-21 record.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray robbed Connor McDavid on a penalty shot for one of his 38 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. Murray’s acrobatic stop on McDavid late in the second period protected a Pittsburgh lead and the Penguins held on to sweep the season series. Bryan Rust, Teddy Blueger and Jared McCann all scored as the Penguins won consecutive games for just the second time in five weeks.

Tonight 7pm on WKOK and WKOK.com: Shikellamy Wrestling at Bellefonte.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Midd-West 66, Montgomery 37

Mifflinburg 57, Loyalsock 54

Montoursville 48, Milton 45

Sullivan County 54, Benton 25

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Danville 49, Warrior Run 43

Mifflinburg 57, Loyalsock 54, OT

Montoursville 48, Milton 45

South Williamsport 54, Montgomery 25

Wellsboro 65, Towanda 29

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final 3OT Brooklyn 148 Cleveland 139

Final Milwaukee 106 Indiana 97

Final Boston 118 Detroit 110

Final Philadelphia 126 N-Y Knicks 111

Final Toronto 129 Washington 120

Final Minnesota 121 Houston 111

Final Chicago 122 Memphis 110

Final Miami 112 Dallas 101

Final Denver 120 Sacramento 118

Final L.A. Clippers 134 Phoenix 107

Final Portland 129 Golden State 107

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 1

Final Anaheim 1 Vancouver 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Tennessee 85 South Carolina 73

Final (13) Villanova 85 Providence 67

Final (15) Texas Tech 78 Oklahoma St. 50

Final (17) Florida St. 88 Wake Forest 66

Final (22) Virginia Tech 76 Georgia Tech 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Calgary at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Vancouver at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Washington at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3) Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 11:00 p.m.

(9) Houston at UConn 7:00 p.m.

