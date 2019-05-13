PSP Selinsgrove: BB&T Bank gets citation for too many false alarms

MONROE TWP – A Valley bank branch has been given a state police ‘false alarm’ citation after troopers say they were dispatched there for too many false burglar alarms. Selinsgrove state police say the latest incident occurred Saturday at 5 p.m. at the BB&T Bank in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say they were dispatched and then discovered it was another false alarm, which was the 15th false alarm in the past year. Because of that high amount of false alarms, the bank was given that ‘false alarm’ citation.