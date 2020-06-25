Bathroom sexual assault leads to man’s arrest

BEAVERTOWN – In Snyder County, police say a Beavertown man is jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. Middleburg police investigated and filed the charges, they say 41-year-old Vincent Long allowed a female to use his bathroom in Beavertown. At some point, he entered the restroom, knocked the victim to the ground, and held her down and sexually assaulted her.

Middleburg officers say the incident occurred just before midnight last Saturday at his home at 117 South Center Street. Long was charged with rape by force, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and several other charges. He was arraigned in district court and placed in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.