Barn fire results in $150,000 in damages

WKOK Staff | February 14, 2020 |

 

PAXTONVILLE – A barn fire at a Middleburg area farm two weeks caused a lot of damage and is still under investigation.

 

According to a state police fire marshal, the fire occurred just before 2 a.m. February 1 at 760 Iron Bridge Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County. You can see a picture of the leveled barn at WKOK.com.

 

A fire marshall said the blaze is still under investigation and estimated damages are at about $150,000. Middleburg’s Reliance Volunteer fire department and surrounding fire companies responded. No injuries were reported at the time of the fire in Snyder County two weeks ago.

