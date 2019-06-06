Ban on Child Marriages: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/6/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A ban on Pennsylvania marriages when either party is under 18 is moving ahead with a unanimous vote in the state House of Representatives. State representatives voted 195-0 on Wednesday to send the proposal to the Senate. Current state law allows those under 18 to marry if custodial parents or guardians agree, and under age 16 if a judge decides it’s in the child’s best interests.

Delaware became the first state to ban child marriages last year. The bill’s supporters say underage marriages are often coerced and linked to domestic violence and limits on educational and economic choices. Rep. Perry Warren, a Bucks County Democrat, says over the decade ending in 2010, more than 167,000 children in 38 states were married to people 18 or older. Nearly all were girls.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to substantially expand taxpayer support for private and religious schools is taking another step in Pennsylvania. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill Wednesday over the protests of Democrats. It’s sponsored by House Speaker Mike Turzai and passed the Republican-controlled House last month on a near-party line basis.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is critical of it, saying it boosts business tax credits at the expense of public school funding. But Turzai is expected to make it part of June’s budget negotiations for the fiscal year starting July 1. It would nearly double the Educational Improvement Tax Credit to $210 million annually, add automatic 10% increases and lift the family income eligibility limit to $95,000. The program reimburses corporations for donating to school groups, which primarily offer private school scholarships.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted on all counts in the killings of a mother and her teenage daughter in south central Pennsylvania almost four decades ago. Jurors in Adams County deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before convicting 58-year-old Abraham Cruz Jr. of first-, second- and third-degree murder as well as conspiracy, burglary, and arson. A

fter the verdict was read, Cruz yelled “I didn’t kill nobody.” Cruz was charged in 1985 in the slayings of 41-year-old Nancy Patterson and her 17-year-old daughter, Deborah. They were gunned down trying to escape their Freedom Township home, which had been set afire in August 1980. Cruz’s uncle, Erasmo, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in 2014 and was sentenced to 16 to 40 years. Prosecutors earlier withdrew a motion to seek the death penalty.

UNDATED (AP) – Police departments in at least five states are investigating their officers’ social media feeds after the weekend publication of a database that appears to catalog thousands of inflammatory posts by active-duty and former cops. The posts were uncovered by a team of researchers who spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police officers from Arizona to Florida. They found officers bashing immigrants and Islam, promoting racist stereotypes, identifying with right-wing militia groups and, especially, glorifying police brutality. All the posts were public.

Researchers looked at law enforcement agencies in Philadelphia; Phoenix; St. Louis; Dallas; Denison, Texas; York, Pennsylvania; Lake County, Florida; and Twin Falls, Idaho. Most of the departments said this week they are launching investigations into their officers’ Facebook presences, and discipline is possible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined world leaders to praise alliances and military service ahead of the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, just hours after offering no regrets when asked about whether he wished he had been able to serve in the Vietnam War. The onslaught of disjointed news and commentary threatened to distract from Trump’s purpose for the visit — to pay tribute to the veterans of the battle that shifted the course of World War II 75 years ago. A

While Trump did not veer off script during the memorial — expressing reverence for the bravery of veterans — his comments before the event expressed none of that sensitivity concerning service in Vietnam. In the interview with Piers Morgan that aired Tuesday, Trump was asked if he wished he had served in Vietnam. “Well, I was never a fan of that war, I’ll be honest with you. I thought it was a terrible war. I thought it was very far away,” Trump said. “At that time, nobody had ever heard of the country.”

Trump received a series of deferments to avoid serving in Vietnam, including one attained with a physician’s letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Trump was then asked whether serving in the military generally was something he would have liked. Trump said he would not have minded at all and talked about how he had beefed up spending on defense as president. Regarding silencers on US guns, Trump he said a ban was something “I’m going to seriously look at.” But he also was quick to emphasize his opposition to restricting access to guns.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it is ending medical research by government scientists that uses human fetal tissue. The Health and Human Services Department said in a statement that government-funded research by universities that involves fetal tissue can continue for now, subject to additional scrutiny — although it also ended one major university project that used the tissue to test HIV treatments. That school — University of California, San Francisco — called the decision “politically motivated.”

Administration officials said the federal policy changes will not affect privately funded research. Ending the use of fetal tissue by the National Institutes of Health has been a priority for anti-abortion activists, a core element of President Donald Trump’s political base. A senior administration official said it was the president’s call. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But research using fetal tissue has led to lifesaving advances , including development of vaccines for rubella and rabies and drugs to treat HIV. Scientists around the country denounced the decision, saying that fetal tissue was critically needed for research

DENVER (AP) — A boulder the size of a house that tumbled across and gouged a southwestern Colorado state highway last month will stay put. State officials plan to rebuild the highway next to it, saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado will save about $200,000 by not blasting the 8.5 million pound (3.9 million kilogram) boulder.

He said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed “Memorial Rock,” which fell on Memorial Day weekend. It was the largest rock in a rockslide on Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24 and ended up just off the road. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the total cost of fixing the road, adding a guardrail in front of the boulder and cleanup will be about $1.3 million.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Indiana company is raising the ire of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with its marketing of an unscented Ohio candle with the description, “Not much to see. Not much to do.” The candle is being sold online by Fort Wayne company Simple Nature. Cleveland.com reports Ohio state tourism agency director Lydia Mihalik took burnt umbrage at the description.

Mihalik on Wednesday came up with a list of Ohio scents that people might enjoy, including summer breezes at Marblehead on the Lake, wild hyacinth at Hocking Hills State Park and Stadium Mustard at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. Simple Nature owner Derek Miles Taylor says he’s a one-person company and acknowledges he might be projecting his “insecurities of being a Hoosier on Ohio.”

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Don’t look now _ but it appears drone deliveries from Amazon are getting a bit closer to reality. The online retailing giant says it plans to begin using self-piloted drones to drop off packages to shoppers’ homes in the coming months. Amazon didn’t give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries. Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. And in December, 2013 its CEO and founder Jeff Bezos declared drones would be flying to customers’ homes within five years. But that deadline has passed, mostly due to regulatory hurdles.

LOUIS (AP) _ For the first time The United Nations has named a band as a Goodwill Ambassador. The Dave Matthews Band has been named a U.N. Environment Goodwill Ambassador for their proven record in environmental causes. Matthews says as a father and “a person on the planet,” he’s always looking for the next step to improve the relationship with the earth. The band teamed with the nonprofit group REVERB for the BamaGreen Project, which has been undertaking environmental projects and education since 2005.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican Florida lawmaker criticized for his response to a suggestion that gays be put to death says he regrets how his tone was received. When state Rep. Mike Hill met with constituents at Pensacola City Hall last month, one man said the Bible calls for a man having an affair with another man to be put to death. Another suggested introducing legislation to that effect _ and Hill joined the audience in chuckling.

Republican and Democratic officials denounced Hill’s reaction. In a statement yesterday, Hill says he regrets how the tone of his response was received. He says he believes “that no matter one’s race, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, economic status or otherwise, that all lives are created equal in the image of God.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Haseley drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with his first big league hit, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. The 23-year-old Haseley made his major league debut. Philadelphia outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been on administrative leave and Andrew McCutchen tore his left ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia acquired Jay Bruce from Seattle on Sunday. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The Phils play the Reds tomorrow night at CBP 6:35pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove gave Pittsburgh’s beleaguered bullpen a welcome break, pitching into the ninth inning for the first time in his career as the Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 in a game delayed more than two hours by rain. Musgrove bounced back from a pair of bumpy starts to overwhelm the Braves and help Pittsburgh end a three-game skid.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Chi White Sox 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 N-Y Yankees 7

Final Cleveland 9 Minnesota 7

Final Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 0

Final Texas 2 Baltimore 1, 12 Innings

Final Boston 8 Kansas City 0

Final L-A Angels 10 Oakland 9

Final Seattle 14 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 San Diego 5

Final Arizona 3 L-A Dodgers 2, 11 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 7 Atlanta 4

Final N-Y Mets 7 San Francisco 0

Final Miami 8 Milwaukee 3

Final Chi Cubs 9 Colorado 8

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 123 Golden State 109

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 103 Chicago 85

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Montreal 2 Seattle 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 3:40 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco at N-Y Mets 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Boston 8:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. Sparks at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FC Cincinnati at New York City 7:00 p.m.

