Bald Top Road in Mahoning Twp could be closed up to a year

MAHONING TWP – A road in Mahoning Township, Montour County could be closed for up to a year. The Daily Item is reporting, at Monday night’s township supervisors meeting, supervisor T.S. Scott told residents Bald Top Road could be closed for many months.

The road began collapsing in some sections due to heavy rains about two weeks ago, prompting officials to close the road. Officials said the ‘best case scenario’ is for work to be done by Christmas. Some residents expressed concerns about the detour route, which includes Klein Road, which they says has sharp turns and is longer route.