Bald Top Road could reopen next summer

DANVILLE — Reports today indicate Bald Top Road in Mahoning Township, Montour County, closed since May, could re-open next summer.

According to media reports, Mahoning Township supervisors say the road needs to be rebuilt from Route 11 to the top of the hill. An engineering study shows the road was improperly constructed without a proper base, that led to portions of it collapsing earlier this year.

Testing is planned and should the result of that measurement reflect the road is not moving, the township will move forward with the project. Supervisors say they do not yet have an estimate of a project cost.