Baby Left on Porch in Pittsburgh: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is advancing changes to the state’s parole system for lower-level, less violent offenders and revamping the process by which inmates get into drug treatment. Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to send the amended legislation back to the Senate.

It would set up a system of more automated parole, a change designed to make it more consistent and efficient. The bill also provides a “quick dip,” short-term detention for parole violations that aren’t considered serious enough to return them to prison, and authorizes a Corrections Department review team to examine homicides by parolees.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Thirteen large financial firms are agreeing to pay $337 million to settle a lawsuit in a bond price-fixing case. The suit was brought by more than a dozen government agencies and pension funds accusing them of inflating the price of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over seven years.

Proposed agreements filed in federal court late Monday would bring to $386 million the amount paid by 16 financial firms that officials from Pennsylvania and other states accused of price fixing. Torsella’s office estimates government and institutional investors lost around $850 million because of the companies’ actions. Those investors will be able to apply to recoup money from the settlement.

BOSTON (AP) — An alliance of Northeast and mid-Atlantic states is working on a pact aimed at lowering carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation. The goal is to reduce pollutants contributing to global warming. A draft version of the agreement was released Tuesday. If approved this spring, the multi-state deal could increase the price of gas by up to 17 cents per gallon. Supporters say the proposal would pull in billions to expand public transportation and add bike lanes and electric car charging stations.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby who was left on a porch is in good condition at a Pittsburgh hospital. A woman called police after she heard knocking on her door and found the baby bundled in clothing in a baby carrier on her porch in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Tuesday. Police have identified the child and believe the baby was left as part of a domestic dispute between the child’s parents. Police and child welfare officials are trying to determine who has custody of the baby and whether to file charges.

DENVER (AP) — Tens of thousands of people across the country have marched in support of impeachment — from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns around the country. Liberal groups organized more than 600 events from Alaska to Florida, following a model of mass protest that’s come to define the left during the Trump administration. Some of the demonstrators were veterans of other marches, while others were like Glenn Conway of Holly Springs, North Carolina.

He said he was attending his first political rally in 30 years, “I really believe that the Constitution is under assault. That is not an exaggeration. I think we have a president at this point who believes he’s above the law,” Conway, 62 said. For all the passion, the gatherings were notably smaller than many of the other recent mass protests that began with the millions-strong Women’s Marches the day after Trump’s inaugural — and have ranged over subjects from climate change to gun control.

ANCHORAGE (AP) – Authorities say an Alaska man robbed a credit union and then went shopping and dropped spare change in a donation bucket. The Anchorage Daily News reported 34-year-old Michael B. Jensen faces a federal bank robbery charge for taking $947 from the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage. Records say Jensen demanded money in a note but did not display a weapon. Authorities say Jensen then went to a Walmart where he bought cigarettes, a lighter and clothing. He put change in the donation bucket outside the store before his arrest near the Anchorage Public Library.

NASHVILLE (AP) – Authorities at a Tennessee airport arrested a man who they say had more than 80 pounds of marijuana wrapped as Christmas gifts. Court documents say officers and a police K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags Monday at Nashville International Airport. Officers saw a 57-year-old man pick up the luggage. He allowed officers to search the bags. Police say the wrapped packages contained vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. The suspect had flown to Nashville from Seattle. He was booked into jail but has since bonded out.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s something we should be used to by now — but it’s still kind of odd to see that a movie that hasn’t yet been released to the public is already under Oscar consideration. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is on the short list for the Academy Awards — nominated for best original score and for visual effects. Another upcoming movie on that short list: “Cats,” which is also up for special effects.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers honored cancer-stricken teammate Oskar Lindblom and beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1. The Flyers played their first home game since Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. The Flyers left “I Fight For Oskar” signs on every seat. Money raised from hashtag-OskarStrong purple shirts and the 50/50 raffle were donated toward Ewing’s sarcoma research. Ducks and Flyers tapped their sticks during a video tribute for Lindblom. The 23-year-old from Sweden stopped by the locker room during morning skate and visited his teammates.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 400th goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. The Russian joined Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr as the only players in franchise history to reach 400 goals. Malkin scored Pittsburgh’s first empty-net goal in the third period, and Kris Letang added another. Bryan Rust and John Marino also scored for the Penguins in a third straight win to open a three-game swing through Alberta and British Columbia. Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, who have lost back-to-back games following a seven-game winning streak. Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his fifth win in six starts for Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will get a chance to rebound. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Hodges will start against the New York Jets despite throwing four interceptions in a loss to Buffalo in his previous start. Tomlin said Hodges has earned the right to bounce back. Pittsburgh is 3-1 this season when Hodges starts and 4-2 when he plays. Tomlin noted he provided the same opportunity to quarterback Mason Rudolph earlier this season following a four-interception game against Cleveland. The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with victories in their final two games. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Greg Ward played quarterback in college, converted to receiver in the pros and was cut three straight years in training camp. His first career touchdown reception Sunday turned out to be the game-winning score to help the Eagles stay in the NFC East race. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Tuesday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 75, Midd-West 41

Montoursville 54, Lewisburg 45

Mount Carmel 71, Southern Columbia 48

Neumann 80, Muncy 61

Warrior Run 44, South Williamsport 34

Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Williamsport, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenwood 50, East Juniata 40

Juniata 46, Millersburg 22

Juniata Mennonite 40, Belleville Mennonite 30

Tamaqua 60, Pine Grove 28

Tri-Valley 30, Lourdes Regional 28

Sayre vs. Towanda, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 105 L.A. Lakers 102

Final Charlotte 110 Sacramento 102

Final New York 143 Atlanta 120

Final OT Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 101

Final Utah 109 Orlando 102

Final L.A. Clippers 120 Phoenix 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Los Angeles 4 Boston 3

Final Nashville 8 N-Y Islanders 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Anaheim 1

Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Ottawa 3

Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 3

Final Columbus 5 Detroit 3

Final Carolina 6 Winnipeg 3

Final Pittsburgh 4 Calgary 1

Final Montreal 3 Vancouver 1

Final Vegas 3 Minnesota 2

Final Arizona 3 San Jose 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5)Ohio St. 80 SE Missouri 48

Final (13)Dayton 71 North Texas 58

Final (19)Florida St. 98 North Florida 81

Final (22)Washington 81 Seattle 59

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Orlando at Denver 9 p.m.

Boston at Dallas 9:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland 10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis 8:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina at (2)Gonzaga 9 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at (3)Louisville 8:30 p.m.

(6)Kentucky at Utah 11 p.m.

Montana at (8)Oregon 11 p.m.

Stony Brook at (9)Virginia 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at (10)Baylor 10 p.m.

(15)Michigan St. at Northwestern 8 p.m.

San Diego Christian at (20)San Diego St. 10 p.m.

(21)Tennessee at Cincinnati 7 p.m.

