‘B+’ created at SU in more cancer awareness efforts

SELINSGROVE – Students at Susquehanna University are joining the fight against cancer by joining and being part of a growing national foundation. SU students recently started a chapter of the Andrew McDonough B+ (positive) Foundation. The foundation says it strives to find a cure for childhood cancer.

SU’s B+ Senior Advancement Advisor Chris Markle says the foundation was named after the 14-year-old boy from Delaware, “He was helping his team win a huge state championship game, and then 48 hours later, he went into cardiac arrest, and he was diagnosed with AML Leukemia. Andrew was not expected to live the night, but he fought for 167 days before he passed away, and his blood type was B+.”

The SU chapter was first started by an alumni student two years ago. Current President Alyson Lawrence, a senior at SU said, “Everybody can relate to cancer in some way or another, maybe not pediatric cancer, but I think cancer touches pretty much everybody, so we wanted to bring in an event everyone could rally around.”

To raise money for the foundation, the B+ SU chapter is hosting a six-hour dance-a-thon this Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the student night club Trax, “We’ll be having multiple types of events and it’s really a fundraiser to help us reach our goal of $10,000 raised for the foundation.”

The event is open to SU students only. The public however, can make a donation on the SU chapter's website, which can be found on the chapter's social media pages, @BePositiveSU.