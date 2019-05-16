Author challenges Susquehanna graduates at 161st commencement

SELINSGROVE – Students should pursue their passions…that was part of a strong message from author Azar Nafisi during the 161st commencement at Susquehanna University Wednesday. She delivered the keynote address to the more than 500 graduates in the Garrett Sports Complex Field House. Nafisi told graduates their education awards them a “portable home” within their imaginations.

Nafisi also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from University President Dr. Jonathan Green. Former University President L. Jay Lemons and his wife, Marsha, along with Peter Nunn, former vice chair of SU’s Board of Trustees, also received honorary degrees. 525 graduates in the School of Arts and Sciences and the Sigmund Weis School of Business received degrees.