Aunt now with custody of three-year-old child

SUNBURY – A three-year-old child in critical condition stemming from the ongoing Trevorton child abuse case is now in temporary custody of one of her relatives. The Daily Item reports Arabella Parker is now in temporary custody of her aunt, following an emergency hearing Monday. The Daily Item says Mandy Kegler is the biological aunt of Parker, and sought custody after Parker’s mother, 23-yearold Samantha Delcamp was arrested after the October 10 incident.

The Daily Item says a hearing will be held November 11 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones. Delcamp and the father, Karl Parker of Milton will have to attend via video conference. Karl Parker is also jailed at SCI-Coal Township due to an unrelated DUI charge. The Daily Item says a final hearing will then be held December 19.

A Geisinger spokesperson tells us Parker remains in critical condition.Delcamp’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, is also jailed after leaving 44 injuries on the child, despite Delcamp not stopping him during the incident.