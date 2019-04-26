Auditor General: Money being diverted from gas tax

HARRISBURG – The state’s auditor general says money from the gas tax has been diverted to pay the State Police. Eugene DePasquale announced Thursday the results of his new audit of the PennDOT was forced to use gas tax money to pay the State Police. DePasquale noted transfers from the Motor License Fund to State Police totaled more than $4.25 billion since the 2012-13 fiscal year. That’s money PennDOT could otherwise have used to address a growing list of needed repairs.

DePasquale added there are about three thousand structurally deficient bridges across the state. Under the state Constitution, proceeds from the Motor License Fund are to be used solely for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of and safety on public highways and bridges. The General Assembly did act to phase in a cap on the amount of money going to State Police from the Motor License Fund. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, State Police received $789 million from the fund.