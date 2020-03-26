AUDIO HERE: PA Senator Gordner on coronavirus votes

WKOK Staff | March 26, 2020 |

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), the state senate Majority Whip, answering these questions:

  • The partial shutdown in general—your view on the governor’s order?
  • How can you reconcile the President’s message “Back in Business by Easter” with Governor Wolf, who offers no timeline for anything other than extending closings and shutdowns week to week.
  • When does he think businesses will be allowed to open?
  • When will kids return to school?
  • What are the PA helps available for small businesses
  • What help for people?
  • Delaying the primary?
  • From where are you working?

3/26/20 WKOK Sunrise: John Gordner

 

 

