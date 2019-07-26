Aud. Gen: Judge misclassified civil complaints for years: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/26/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state official says a judge for years misclassified civil complaints about unpaid bills as theft. As a result, hundreds of people have undeserved criminal records. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday a review of the district judge office in Corry, Pennsylvania, found over 800 theft-of-services convictions for offenses that are not crimes under state law.

They include failure to pay fines on overdue library books, bills for plumbing repairs and credit union fees.

The auditor general says then-District Judge Brenda Williams Nichols misclassified cases from 2014 through 2017. She lost a bid for re-election in 2017. DePasquale is urging the court system to expunge the records at no cost to those involved. No phone listing could be found for Nichols, and a message left at a relative’s home seeking her comment was not returned.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bracelet that belonged to a soldier from Pennsylvania killed during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II will be returned to his daughter. An off-duty detective using a metal detector in Wales discovered the silver bracelet that contained Albert Coleman’s name and serial number. Colin Murphy tells The Daily Item he used the information to trace Coleman to Snyder County, Pennsylvania.

The county historical society says Coleman got married after high school and he and his wife had a daughter. Board member Esther Klinger says the daughter was 18 months old when Coleman was killed on Jan. 17, 1945. He was buried in Pennsylvania. Coleman’s unit had been stationed in Wales before shipping off. The bracelet will be presented to his daughter, Nancy Shilling, during a ceremony at the society’s headquarters on Sunday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys say an independent investigation by the family of a woman who along with her husband were killed in a drug raid earlier this year by Houston police is casting doubts on how authorities have portrayed the deadly shooting. The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged one of the officers who was shot lied in order to obtain a search warrant.

Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. Attorneys for Nicholas’ family said Thursday a forensic review they commissioned found she was killed by an officer who fired from outside the home, contradicting claims by police she was killed by officers inside the home after attacking them. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo declined to comment on the family’s findings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 13 million people watched former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees on the biggest broadcast and cable news networks. The Nielsen company says Mueller’s audience Wednesday was smaller than it was for well-publicized hearings involving three other Trump-era figures: former FBI director James Comey (19.5 million), Trump attorney Michael Cohen (15.8 million) and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (20.4 million).

Fox News Channel, with 3.03 million viewers, topped all the networks, Nielsen said. MSNBC had 2.41 million viewers, ABC had 2.12 million, NBC had 1.99 million, CBS had 1.91 million and CNN had 1.52 million.

CBS was blacked out in some 10 million satellite homes due to a business dispute with DirecTV.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month. Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

Trump is calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding, “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He’s also using the popular hashtag “#FreeRocky.” Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — George Takei says U.S. migrant detention policies reached depths beyond what Japanese-Americans faced during their World War II internment. Takei, interned as a child, said his family and others were kept together when they were sent to American camps. In contrast, the “Star Trek” actor said, some immigrant babies and children were separated and moved great distances from their parents.

The Los Angeles-born Takei called it inhumane and a “grotesque low.” Takei, who stars in a new horror-drama series set in a Japanese-American internment camp, made his comments to a TV critics’ meeting Thursday.

He said he hopes the show, AMC’s “The Terror: Infamy,” debuting Aug. 12, inspires people to fight injustice in America and elsewhere, including in China with its reeducation camps for Uighur Muslims.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official with a top maker of e-cigarettes is defending the company against allegations that it is helping fuel the rise of vaping among high school students. James Monsees is the co-founder of Juul Labs _ and he was summoned before a House subcommittee yesterday to discuss the increase of vaping among school-agers.

Monsees says it developed its vaping device and flavor pods for adults who want to quit smoking, even as he acknowledges that statistics show “a significant number” of underage people are using e-cigarettes. Federal law bans the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18. And some lawmakers grilled the company about marketing techniques like the use of social media that made it appear the company was targeting younger users with its product. Juul denies this, saying fighting underage use is its highest priority.

DENVER (AP) — Some people use sports drinks to refresh and hydrate themselves. Then, there’s one guy in Colorado _ who used a bottle of sports drink as a replacement for a broken tail light. Denver TV station KMGH says police in Longmont stopped a driver Monday who had placed a red-colored bottled drink where his tail light was supposed to be. Authorities say the driver told officers he was on his way to get the tail light fixed when he was pulled over. A statement from police says “while we appreciate the ingenuity of this taillight, this is not a permanent solution.” Apparently the driver agrees. He was seen repairing his car later that day.

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for a drama-free training camp. The Steelers reported for work at Saint Vincent College eager to put the fallout from their ugly finish to 2018 behind them. The team signed coach Mike Tomlin to a one-year contract extension that runs through 2021, a vote of confidence from management that Tomlin remains in control despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles already are Super Bowl or bust on the first day of training camp. A stacked roster plus a healthy starting quarterback has everyone talking about another parade on Broad Street. It took the Eagles 52 years to celebrate their first two years ago and they’re eager to taste victory again. You can hear the Philadelphia Eagles on our sister station Eagle 107 and www.eagle107.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt’s power streak helped lift the St. Louis Cardinals into a share of the NL Central lead for the first time since early May. Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth straight game, lifting the Cardinals over the Pittsburgh 6-3 for a four-game sweep of the Pirates. St. Louis won the eighth time in nine games and at 55-47 tied the idle Chicago Cubs for first. St. Louis last held the lead before play on May 7.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils play the Braves at CBP today 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the last half-hour of the Late Day News Roundup continues on WKOK.com. Then the .com has CBS Sportsradio.

