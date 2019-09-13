Attorney General suing big pharma: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania attorney general is suing some members of the family that founded and controls Purdue Pharma over their role in the opioid crisis after a tentative settlement with 20 other states was announced. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the sealed Commonwealth Court lawsuit on Thursday, arguing the defendants should take responsibility for pain they have caused. Shapiro’s office also has a lawsuit pending against Purdue Pharma over its marketing practices in the state. Shapiro says the two lawsuits will proceed independently.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (AP) — A lawsuit challenging the legality of gun control ordinances in the Pennsylvania capital has gained new momentum in court. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled 7-0 Thursday that a gun owners’ group and several individuals fighting Harrisburg regulation have a standing to challenge most of the ordinances. Pennlive.com reports the ruling is a reversal of a 2018 decision by Dauphin County Judge Andrew Dowling as well as the court’s previous decisions shielding some local gun ordinances from similar lawsuits. The argument has been that plaintiffs had not been prosecuted under their terms and therefore show no harm. The new ruling permits the lawsuit to challenge ordinances that include barring the possession or firing of guns in city parks or within city limits for purposes other than public defense.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators are acting to increase safety at child care facilities, about a month after five children died in a fire at an Erie day care center. The Human Services Department said Thursday its Office of Child Development and Early Learning will perform fire safety checks during inspections, starting next week. Child care facilities will have to show they have smoke detectors on every floor and fire extinguishers in kitchens. The agency is reviewing its fire safety policies and looking for ways to improve them. The state is also surveying family child care providers about fire prevention and evacuation plans for children in overnight care. Five children ages 7 and younger died in the Aug. 11 fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping another 18-year-old whose body was found outside a Civil War museum has been charged with murder. Pennlive.com reports Tyrese Andre Randolph is facing murder, kidnapping and robbery charges in the death of 18-year-old Torin Dworchak. Both are from Harrisburg. Dworchak’s body was found in the National Civil War Museum parking lot on Sept. 5. Police say Randolph and a co-defendant, Nathanial Acevedo, planned to rob Dworchak and then shot him twice in the face after forcing him into the trunk of his own car. Acevedo, who allegedly shot Dworchak and left his body at the museum, faces the same felony charges but remains at large. Randolph was originally charged with identity theft after police linked him to Dworchak’s stolen debit card.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have dropped a simple assault charge against a Maryland man who used a dog leash to lead his wife around a Pennsylvania fair because she has late-stage dementia. Court documents show York County District Attorney Dave Sunday found the husband “made an ill-advised decision while attempting to provide his dying wife a trip to the fair.” A judge signed the order dismissing the charges on Tuesday. Walter Wolford had taken his wife to the York County Fair last September. Police said Wolford yanked the 8-inch long red nylon leash, causing his wife’s head to jerk back and leave red marks around her throat. But the 67-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, resident claimed he only gently tugged on the leash, which he uses to keep his wife from getting lost.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seedlings from the 9/11 survivor tree will be donated and planted in Pittsburgh as a memorial for the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 people. The Callery pear tree was found in the rubble after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center and nursed back to health. The nonprofit that runs the 9/11 memorial where the tree is now located began sending out seedlings in 2013 to areas affected by violence or disaster. 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald says the survivor tree symbolizes resilience following tragedy. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Las Vegas and Marathon, Greece will also receive seedlings this year. A gunman killed 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. More than 100 people died in wildfires in Greece last year.

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a clothing line for a British charity that helps unemployed women find work. The wife of Prince Harry attended a reception at a John Lewis department store to showcase a collection of workwear and accessories she created with designer and friend Misha Nonoo.

The line includes professional attire such as a blazer, tote bag and trousers. The launch came the day before London Fashion Week starts. The Smart Set collection supports Smart Works. Meghan is royal patron of the charity that provides women with training and interview clothes. Meghan said: “As women, it is 100% our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other.” The reception was one of her first royal engagements since the birth of her and Harry’s son Archie in May.

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A historic Maryland mansion that’s spent 250 years on the same plot has embarked on a 50-mile odyssey by land and sea to a new, quieter location. The 1760s red brick Georgian home called Galloway Mansion was loaded onto oversize, custom-built trailers Tuesday for transport from Talbot County to its new resting place in Queenstown. News outlets report the homeowners say they’re looking to settle the historic building in a quieter site. The three-story home appears to be wider than two traffic lanes and received a private escort as the Transportation Department closed parts of a highway and removed stop lights and powerlines to send it off intact. Other roads will experience overnight closures as the home travels to an Easton port. From there, it’ll voyage through the Chesapeake to its destination.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The smartphone is being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame in recognition of the way it has changed how people of all ages play and interact. The smartphone earned a place among the 12 finalists because of its status as a platform for countless mobile games and playful interactions, including sending GIFs and altering photos, hall of fame officials said. The other 2019 finalists are: Care Bears, the coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, and the top. The winners will be inducted Nov. 7. Last year’s honorees were the Magic 8 Ball, pinball and Uno.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man considered to be the nation’s oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Lawrence Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines. He was a servant to three white officers and his daily routine included cleaning their sheets and uniforms and shining their shoes. Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war. Museum President and CEO Stephen Watson said Brooks is the nation’s oldest living WWII veteran. Watson was among the speakers at Brooks’ birthday celebration Thursday, which included a serenade of “Happy Birthday” by the museum’s singing trio, the Victory Belles.

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — It took 22 years, but a missing man’s remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera says the skeletal remains were of William Moldt, who went missing in 1997. Barbera says a previous resident of Wellington, Florida, was checking his former neighborhood on Google Earth when he saw what looked like a car in the lake. The former resident contacted a current homeowner, who used a drone to confirm it was a white car. Deputies then found the remains. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says Moldt went to a nightclub in November 1997 but didn’t appear intoxicated when he left alone.

