Athletic complex plan being reconsidered by Midd-West school board

MIDDLEBURG – A new, proposed, $9.3 million athletic complex at Midd-West has a second chance at approval. Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate tells us the board has put the proposal back on its agenda for its February 25 meeting. That night, the board can vote again to move forward with project designs.

Abate says one of the board members who voted against the project, Thomas Rubillo, reached out to and met with district officials to get a better idea of where the money to fund the project was coming from. After gaining a better understanding and feeling more comfortable about the district having the funds for the project, he asked Abate to put the proposal back on the agenda.

Abate says the district has $5.5 million in its capital reserve, and the district is also expected to receive $2.1 million in state reimbursement for the recent West Snyder Elementary School renovations.

The proposal includes a 2,000-seat stadium, synthetic turf, a fieldhouse, and baseball and softball fields.