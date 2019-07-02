At least one dead in ATV, car crash

GOWEN CITY – At least one person has died as a result of a crash involving three ATV vehicles and a car Monday evening. The Daily Item reports the accident was first reported around 6 p.m. Monday along Schwaben Creek Road at the intersection with Route 125 in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The Daily Item says Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley was called to the scene.

Emergency responders from Northumberland, Schuylkill and Dauphin Counties responded, as well as Geisinger’s Life Flight. No other information has been released from state police or the coroner. PennDOT says all of Route 125 is back open after a portion of it near the crash scene was closed for several hours.