At least 20 displaced after Mount Carmel apartment house fire

MOUNT CARMEL – At least 20 people are displaced by an apartment house fire in Mount Carmel Sunday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications tells us the two-alarm fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the apartment house at 50 North Maple Street.

No injuries were reported, but media reports say several cats died and several other pets were rescued. Media reports also say one person was rescued as well.

A cause is still being investigated, but Mount Carmel Fire Chief Jim Reed told reporters on scene the fire started on the rear side of the first floor of the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced. Volunteer fire departments from Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Atlas, Kulpmont, and some Schuylkill County companies responded, as well as Area Services EMS.